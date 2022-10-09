New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming

Christchurch: Team New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the third match of the tri-series to be played on October 9 (Sunday). To note, both teams are coming to the contest after losing their first encounter against Pakistan. Bangladesh played some good cricket in patches against the Pakistani side, but they were not consistent either with the bat or the ball which resulted in their downfall in the first match. New Zealand on the other hand looked rusty in their first match and they will want to make a strong comeback in the second game.

When and where is New Zealand vs Bangladesh Tri-series game?

New Zealand lock horns with Bangladesh in the third match of the Tri-series on Sunday (October 9). The match will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh Tri-series game start?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Tri-series game will start at 11:40 AM IST.

In India

Amazon Prime Video has the right to broadcast New Zealand home matches in India. The New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be live-streamed on Fan Code in India.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell.

Bangladesh Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain.