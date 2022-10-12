New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming

Christchurch: New Zealand (NZ) and Bangladesh (BAN) will clash against each other in the fifth match of the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. New Zealand won against Pakistan in their last match by nine wickets and now lead the table with four points in three matches. Bowlers put in impressive spells to restrict Pakistan to just 130/7 while bowling first and then Finn Allen smashed 62 runs off 42 balls to guide the hosts to a big win with 23 balls remaining. Bangladesh lost their first match against New Zealand in the last fixture and now remain without a win in this tri-series tournament. They scored 137/8 while batting first with opener Najmul Shanto scoring the highest 33 runs. Bowlers struggled for wickets as Kiwis easily reached the target with eight wickets and 13 balls remaining. A defeat in this fixture will end their hopes to finish in the top two and qualify for the finals.

When and where is New Zealand vs Bangladesh Tri-series game?

New Zealand lock horns with Bangladesh in the fifth match of the Tri-series on Wednesday (October 12). The match will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh Tri-series game start?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Tri-series game will start at 7:30 AM IST, 8:00 AM Bangladesh Time, 3:00 PM Local Time.

In India

Amazon Prime Video has the right to broadcast New Zealand home matches in India. The New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be live-streamed on Fan Code in India.

In Bangladesh and New Zealand

Bangladesh fans can watch the match on Gazi TV. For New Zealand fans, they can watch it on Spark Sport.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell.

Bangladesh Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain.