New Zealand vs Pakistan: Pakistan looked a different side against New Zealand from ball one after Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan came in with intent especially the pacers. To start, it was Amir who drew first blood when he got Guptill to playdown of his very first ball. Soon after that young Shaheen Afridi was brought into the attack and he picked up three crucial wickets of Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, and Tom Latham. A picture of former legend Wasim Akram advising the two left-arm pacers Amir and Shaheen before the match is being cited as the reason behind the success of Pakistan bowlers.

Here is how fans are reacting:

Can’t wait to see Wasim Akram saying after the match: “I had a chat with Shaheen this morning.” Though he actually had it today xD#PAKvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/oyU0pSNnEa — Daniyal Mirza (@Danimirza747) June 26, 2019

Just a little chat with the greatest left arm fast bowler of all time did wonders for Shaheen. Imagine Wasim Akram as bowling coach of Pakistan cricket team. pic.twitter.com/XmCpZaLw6t — الکاظمی (@Abd_Rehman26) June 26, 2019

Shaheen Afridi has been the wrecker-in-chief as he has already picked up three wickets. More importantly, he has given Sarfaraz some control, something he has been looking for a long time. At the time of filing the copy, Blackcaps were reeling at 48/4 in the 15th over.

After the toss, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said: “We wanted to bat first and we are not worried about the conditions as that is not in our hand. Good to see him (Amir) back in form and others also bowled really well especially in the last game. Catching is a concern and hopefully we will do well as a fielding unit today. Pakistan can do anything and we are taking it game by game, hopefully we will do well. No team changes.”