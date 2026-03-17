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New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs SA in India online and on TV channel

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs SA in India online and on TV channel

NZ vs SA 2026 2nd T20I LIVE: New Zealand will look to bounce back against South Africa after a seven-wicket hammering in the first game of five-match T20I series on Sunday as the two sides face off in second game at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I of five-match series in Hamilton on Tuesday. (Source: X)

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd ODI: South Africa got off to a flying start in the first game of five-match T20I series against T20 World Cup 2026 finalists New Zealand as they hammered them by seven wickets at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps will look to hit back immediately as the two teams face off in the second T20I match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

South Africa pacers led by debutant Nqobani Mokoena, Gerald Coetzee and Ottneil Baartman bundled out the home team for just 91 and chased down the target in 16.4 overs for the loss of three wickets. The Black Caps have suffered a couple of injury blows with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi ruled out of the series and hard-hitting batter Bevon Jacobs also set to miss the second game.

With Jacobs out of the second game, New Zealand could bring in another youngster Josh Clarkson into the playing 11 to replace him. The hosts will take heart from the fact that they have 10 out of the last 13 T20I games in Hamilton but one of those three losses came at the hands of New Zealand back in 2012.

For South Africa, young opener Jordan Hermann also suffered a hamstring strain in the first T20I and could miss the second clash. If Hermann is ruled out then all-rounder Wiaan Mulder could be asked to open the innings with Tony de Zorzi.

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“We pride ourselves on adapting, and we didn’t do that quickly today. Hamilton will be a different wicket with different dimensions, so you have to learn on the fly. We will reflect on the batting innings and then move on,” New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said after the loss in first T20I match on Sunday.

“You have the luxury of five games, so you obviously don’t want to start slow like we did today. Every game you play, you understand their plans and what it looks like going forward. They have a quality side, as they showed today, and we know we’re in for a fight for the next four games,” Santner added.

Game 2 in The Tron! Follow play LIVE and free in NZ with TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and Sport Nation NZ Tickets at https://t.co/0c6FVw4mZL ️ #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/WYhhihw1MV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 16, 2026

Here are all the details about New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I…

When is New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I will take place on Tuesday, March 17.

Where is New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I will be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time will New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I will begin at 1145am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1115am.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and FanCode website and app in India.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 2nd T20I Predicted 11

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder/Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

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