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New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs SA in India online and on TV channel

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs SA in India online and on TV channel

NZ vs SA 2026 3rd T20I LIVE: New Zealand will look to double their lead over South Africa in the third game of the five-match series at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule South Africa 14/1 (2.4) Run Rate: (Current: 5.25) Last Wicket: Wiaan Mulder c Cole McConchie b Lockie Ferguson 0 (4) - 7/1 in 1.5 Over Connor Esterhuizen (W) 6 * (3) 0x4, 1x6 Tony de Zorzi 7 (9) 1x4, 0x6 Kyle Jamieson (1.4-0-13-0) * Lockie Ferguson (1-0-1-1)

New Zealand cricket team will take on South Africa in 3rd T20I match in Auckland on Friday. (Source: X)

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I: T20 World Cup 2026 finalist New Zealand will look to double their lead to 2-1 as they take on South Africa in the third match of the five-game T20I series at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. After getting hammered in the opening clash on Mount Maunganui, the home team bounced back brilliantly with a massive 68-run win in the second T20I match in Hamilton earlier this week.

Half-century by opener Devon Conway and a blazing 9-ball 26 by newcomer Josh Clarkson powered the Black Caps to an impressive 175 for 6 after electing to bat first. In reply, Keshav Maharaj’s South Africa were bundled out for just 107 with Lockie Ferguson claiming 3/16 and Ben Sears snapping up 3/14 with the ball. Skipper Mitchell Santner also picked up a couple of wickets.

Ferguson was excited about turning out for New Zealand in T20I cricket after missing the start of the season due to injury. “I really miss playing in New Zealand. It was unfortunate the start of the summer with an injury. I was really looking forward to quite a lot of T20 cricket at home. I love playing in New Zealand in front of the home crowd, conditions I’m used to. So, yeah, stoked to get a game in last night. The bowling group as a collective were great. So they made my job a bit easier, the pressure from both ends,” Ferguson said ahead of the third T20I match on Thursday.

Captain Santner will be aware that New Zealand have never beaten South Africa in a bilateral T20I series and he will believe that this will be his biggest chance to create history. Since start of 2025, Santner has a strike-rate of 155.68 with the bat in T20I cricket – the third-best among New Zealand batters with more than 100 runs to their name after Finn Allen (204.7) and Tim Seifert (164.94).

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Here are all the details about New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I…

When is New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I will take place on Friday, March 20.

Where is New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I will be held at Eden Park in Auckland.

What time will New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I will begin at 1145am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1115am.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and FanCode website and app in India.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 3rd T20I Predicted 11

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

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