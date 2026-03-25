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New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs SA in India online and on TV channel

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs SA in India online and on TV channel

NZ vs SA 2026 5th T20I LIVE: New Zealand will look to complete a historic first-ever bilateral T20 series win over South Africa as the two sides face off in the final match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

New Zealand cricket team will take on South Africa in 5th T20 match in Christchurch on Wednesday. (Source: X)

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20: New Zealand will look to create history as they take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20I match at the Hagley Oval in Christchuch on Wednesday. The home side have never won a bilateral T20I series against the Proteas barring a one-match series back in 2005.

The series is currently locked at 2-2 with South Africa bouncing back to win the must-win fourth T20I match by 19 runs on Sunday. Wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen smashed a career-best 57 off 36 balls with 3 sixes and 7 fours to lift Keshav Maharaj’s side to 164 for 5 and in reply the home team were bundled out for just 145 in 18.5 overs.

For the Proteas, Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers claiming 3/31 while Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen and skipper Maharaj claimed 2 wickets each.

For New Zealand, all-rounder James Neesham will continue to lead the side with skipper Tom Latham ruled out of the series due to finger injury. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has been kept in the Black Caps squad as cover with Dylan Cleaver taking the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

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All-rounder Cole McConchie has been signed up by Rawalpindi Pindiz for the PSL 2026 season and it is still unclear when he will be departing for Pakistan. If McConchie is unavailable then Jayden Lennox is expected to take his place in the playing 11.

The series hangs in the balance at 2–2 Kiwis or the Proteas – who comes out victorious in the decider? #SonySportsNetwork #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/tAfFS5o3Cx — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 24, 2026

Here are all the details about New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I…

When is New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I will take place on Wednesday, March 25.

Where is New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I will begin at 1145am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1115am.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and FanCode website and app in India.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2026 5th T20I Predicted 11

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clark, Dylan Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham (c), Cole McConchie/Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foukes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, Jason Smith, George Linde, Gerland Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman

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