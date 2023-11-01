Home

New Zealand Vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs And Injury Updates For Today’s NZ Vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 32 In Pune

New Zealand will miss the services of Kane Williamson against South Africa in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: NZC)

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32: New Zealand will be without regular captain Kane Williamson when they take on South Africa in a high-octane battle in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With five wins from six matches, the Temba Bavuma-led side are second in the points table followed by the Kiwis, who are on eight points. A win for South Africa will take them one step closer to the semifinals. New Zealand, on the other hand, need to win atleast two of their last three to secure their spot in last four.

What to choose after toss in Pune ?

The pitch at the MCA stadium in Pune is decent with both batters and bowlers getting something on offer. Two matches have been played at the stadium in ODI World Cup 2023 so far and 260 wasn’t reached. The conditions are hot and dry, but less humid.

NZ vs SA: All You Need To Know

Match – New Zealand Vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 32

Venue – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time – Tuesday, November 1, 2:00 PM (IST)

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for NZ vs SA Dream11 Team:

Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips (vc)

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tabraiz Shamsi

NZ vs SA: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Squads:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

