Home

Sports

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs SA in India online and on TV channel

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs SA in India online and on TV channel

NZ vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 LIVE: Aiden Markram's South Africa will be full of confidence after their double Super Over win ahead of clash against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls in the nets in Ahmedabad ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 match vs New Zealand. (Photo: PTI)

South Africa managed to pull off a ‘Houdini’s Act’ against Afghanistan in their last Group D match of the T20 World Cup 2026 winning a historic double Super Over match earlier this week. Now the 2024 finalists will aim to seal the top spot in their group with an improved display against New Zealand in match no. 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

South Africa and New Zealand are the two favourites from Group D to progress to the Super 8 stage. With ICC pre-deciding the seedings of South Africa and New Zealand, finishing one or two in the Points Table won’t matter apart from bragging rights going forward.

But the Aiden Markram’s side have a few more concerns as compared to the Black Caps. One of the aspects that Proteas need to address urgently are the extras, especially the crucial ‘no-balls’ at the experienced pacer like Kagiso Rabada conceded in the game against Afghanistan.

“First and foremost, discipline. Not just from the no ball or anything like that, but 22 extras, I think it’s been now in two games. And it’s a lot of runs in this format. Let’s say you half it and it’s 11 a game. On average, it can add up to a lot and can hurt you a lot in the future as well. So that’s probably first and foremost where a lot of the chats have been and then each bowler uses their skills accordingly on the day. I don’t think you can have a set plan as a unit,” Markram said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been clinical in their journey so far although they conceded 170-plus runs in both their previous matches against Afghanistan and the UAE. However, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have been in sparkling form as they showed in their 10-wicket mauling of UAE.

“I think for us, obviously, in T20 cricket, you’re always going to be, I suppose, put under pressure in different areas. And for us, it’s just keep the momentum going. We’re doing some great things and tomorrow will be a new surface, it’s a new ground, and the key is that we’re contributing in those key moments that are keeping us in a good position. So as a bowling group, we’re going to this with a lot of confidence. We know South Africa are a dangerous side and have a lot of strength as well. So, no, we’re just looking forward to the challenge,” New Zealand pacer Matt Henry said in Ahmedabad.

South Africa could consider bringing back pace-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch back in the line-up in place of left-arm spinner George Linde with New Zealand batting featuring four left-handers.

In The Zone Under the watchful eye of Kruger van Wyk, the Proteas Men sharpen their fielding edge ahead of tomorrow’s showdown. Every stop. Every dive. Every detail counts. #Unbreakable #TheProteas pic.twitter.com/Oin3lbUVtF — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 13, 2026

Here are all the details about New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24…

When is New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 will take place on Saturday, February 14.

Where is New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 LIVE on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 24 Predicted 11

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch/George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.