Home

Sports

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Injury Updates For Today’s NZ vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 41 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Injury Updates For Today’s NZ vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 41 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ vs SL, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41: The 2019 World Cup runners-up New Zealand will lock horns against Sri Lanka in their final 2023 ODI World Cup game ahead of the knockout stage at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. India, South Africa, and Australia have already qualified for the playoffs. New Zealand will also look to seal their berth for the semi-final of the marquee event. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are currently ninth in the points table and they will look to win this game to qualify for the champions trophy. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ vs SL, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.



Trending Now

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for NZ vs SL Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Kusal Mendis

You may like to read

Batters: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Dilshan Madushanka

NZ vs SL: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson©, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis ©(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera

Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Will Young

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.