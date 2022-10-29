New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022

The Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup match no.27 will take place at the SCG in Sydney on Friday between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. New Zealand and Sri Lanka have played 19 T20Is between each other, with the Kiwis winning 10 out of 19. But, in the history of T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka have the upper hand, winning 4 out of 5 games.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details:

For the viewers in India, this game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XIs:

New Zealand Probable XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Full Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill