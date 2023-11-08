Home

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023: What Happens If Bengaluru Rain Spoils NZ Vs SL Tie?

Bengaluru has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days and there are high chances of rain on November 9. The Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Bengaluru was also hampered by rain.

Rain had hampered the New Zealand vs Pakistan tie in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: Blackcaps)

New Delhi: Rain will likely play spoilsport when New Zealand take on already-eliminated Sri Lanka in their final ODI World Cup 2023 game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. According to Bengaluru weather reports, the south Indian state is likely to receive 90 per cent precipitation with heavy rain between 1 PM to 4 PM.

New Zealand started the tournament with four back-to-back wins but lost the plot with four consecutive losses and are fighting for the lone semifinal spot against Pakistan and Afghanistan in a three-way battle.

In case rain washes out New Zealand’s game against Sri Lanka, both teams will get one point each.

Notably, rain played a huge part in New Zealand’s 21-run loss against Pakistan via DLS method. India, South Africa and Australia have sealed their ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal spots.

What Happens If NZ Vs SL Is Washed Out?

In case of a rain washout, New Zealand will reach nine points from nine games. In that situation, both Afghanistan and Pakistan need to lose their respective final games to allow the Blackcaps to become the fourth team to qualify for the semifinals.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are on eight points each. If either of the team win, New Zealand are out of the tournament. If Pakistan and Afghanistan win both of their games, then the net run rate will come into play. Pakistan will play England while Afghanistan face South Africa in their final games. Pakistan have an NRR of +0.036 while Afghanistan have -0.338.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Will Young, James Neesham

