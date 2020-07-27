Liverpool’s dream season continued as they thrashed Newcastle United 3-1 on Sunday at St James’ Park to equal the Premier League win record in a single season. Jurgen Klopp’s side – with 32 wins – has now matched Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for most wins in a single Premier League season after signing off on 2019-20. Also by winning with seven games to spare the Reds created another record. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Missed Penalty as Ball Hits Bar During Serie A Clash Between Juventus-Sampdoria | WATCH

Newcastle's Dwight Gayle scored the opener after just 25 seconds from the start to stun Liverpool- who seemed a little scratchy to start. But Virgil van Dijk struck scored at the stroke of half-time to level things going into the break.

Under 15 minutes after the break, in the 59th-minute of the game, Divock Origi got Liverpool into the lead. Finally, a minute before full time, Sadio Mane added some more gloss by putting the final nail in the coffin.

“Whatever people say, it will not be important for next season because for sure we both have to be ready,” Klopp said.

“We see United coming up. People thought they had no chance but we see with one or two players how good they are and how good they can be, and for sure they will not be worse next season, and now there is Chelsea as well. It will not be about City and us. For the last two years pretty much the top of the table was City and us, and City for four or five years before that,” Klopp added.