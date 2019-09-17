Indi’s newly appointed batting coach for Virat Kohli & boys Vikram Rathour demanded more discipline from young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Speaking to the reporters on the eve India’s second Twenty-20 International (T20I) in Mohali, Rathour said that Pant is a phenomenal player but needs to bring a “bit of discipline” to his game.

“Rishabh is a phenomenal player, no doubt about that. Of course he needs to sort out his gameplan a little more. He needs to bring in a little bit of discipline to his cricket,” Rathour was quoted as saying to the reporters. His words for Pant have followed Ravi Shastri’s, who in a recent interview criticizes the 21-year-old’s harsh shot-making decisions and said they have let the team down on occasions.

Extending his message to all the young batsmen of the team, Rathour further said that, with the next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in mind, the team management want them to understand that fearless cricket is always not about playing carelessly.

“What the team management is asking from them is fearless cricket – having clear gameplans and playing with intent, backing your strengths. At the same time, you cannot be careless,” said the former India opener. He further expressed his hope that the players would understand the demands and adjust their game accordingly.

Extending his interaction with the media personnel, Rathour also talked about Rohit Sharma, who has been recently selected in the Test squad as an opener, and said he would be a huge asset to the team if he can perform at the top of the order.

“If he comes good, it will be a huge asset for the team. Somebody of his experience, the kind of cricket he plays – if he plays at the top of the order, it will be a huge thing,” said the veteran of six One Day Internationals (ODI) and seven Test for India.

On being asked, if he feels Sharma can replicate his heroics of white-ball cricket in Test, the batting coach said, “He has done so well as an opener in white-ball cricket, so I don’t see any reason why he can’t do well in red ball cricket as well.”