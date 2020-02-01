Newly appointed member of the Cricket Advisory Committee Madan Lal, has said he is looking forward to his term and working closely with fellow CAC members RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

The three former cricketers were on Friday appointed by the BCCI as members of the new CAC for one year, replacing Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, who stepped down last year following Conflict of Interest charges.

“I am happy and honoured that the BCCI has given me the job and I intend to do it with all honesty. I can’t say anything more because I am yet to receive any guidelines. I know what my job is but can speak only after I get guidelines from the board,” Lal told IANS.

Lal played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs for India and was part of the team that lifted the 1983 World Cup trophy in England. He has earlier served as the coach of Indian team apart from being a member of BCCI’s senior selection committee as well. During his playing career, Lal established himself as a utility player who scored 1042 runs and took 71 wickets in Test cricket. In ODIs, he scored 401 runs and took 73 wickets.

While the previous CAC elected the head coach of India men’s cricket team, Lal reckons there are three posts the current panel will look forward to pick.

“The national selectors, the women’s selectors and the junior selectors are the three postings (that the CAC needs to decide upon). I am very happy with the appointments. I have spoken with them earlier and of course I look forward to working with them,” he said.