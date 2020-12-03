Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his gratitude towards the players and coaches which he played with and under after scoring his 750th career goal. Also Read - Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 750th Career Goal in 3-0 Champions League Win

Ronaldo on Thursday netted a goal in 57th minute in the game against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League group stage to breach the 750-mark.

The Portuguese winger shared a post on Instagram and also thanked his loyal opponents, who made him work harder. He also claims that his next stop is reaching the 800-goal mark.

“750 goals, 750 happy moments, 750 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder everyday. But above all, thanks to my wonderful family, always present in my best and worst moments. Next stop: 800 goals! Let’s go! Fino Alla Fine!,” Ronaldo wrote.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Juventus in summer of 2018 from Real Madrid, where he achieved most of his success. Ronaldo, who started his career with Portugal’s Sports scored five goals for them, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, 450 goals for Real Madrid and 75 for Juventus.

With a win against Dynamo Kyiv, Juventus are now at the second spot in their group with Spanish giants Barcelona leading the table. Juventus will next face Barcelona in the UCL, which will also mark the reunion of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the field as oppositions. To top the group stage, Juventus have to beat Barcelona by three goals as they lost to them by 2-0 in the earlier tie.

Ronaldo has recently been shortlisted among the candidates for this year’s Best FIFA Men’s Player Award alongside, Lionel Messi, Mohammad Salah and Robert Lewandowski. Messi won the prestigious award last year.