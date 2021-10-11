Sao Paula: Brazilian football icon Neymar has hinted that he may not play for his country after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He is 29 and would be 30 by the time the World Cup comes along. Plaudits and fans reckon he is hanging up his boots too soon. All said and done, if it has to be his last – he would like to win the coveted silverware.Also Read - Ballon D'or 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Neymar Among Nominees

In the documentary "Neymar & The Line Of Kings," produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel's Twitter feed on Sunday. That is where Neymar can be heard revealing his future plans.

"Man, I think it will be my last World Cup," Neymar said. "I am facing it like the last World Cup because I don't know whether I will be able to, mentally, to endure more soccer."

“I will do everything possible to get there very well,” he added. “I will do all I can to win it with my country and realize my dream, the biggest since my boyhood.”

Last Sunday, Neymar played in Brazil’s 0-0 draw at Colombia in a WC qualifying match. The Selecao leads the 10-team round-robin competition with 28 points after 10 games. Neymar missed last week’s 3-1 win at Venezuela because of suspension.

Calling Neymar ‘exceptional’, Brazilian coach Tite hailed the star striker as special.

“He is an exceptional player because he makes exceptional plays, he does it exceptionally and not ordinarily,” Brazil’s coach said. “He is a special player, we know it. And he was also well marked, sometimes by two players.”

There is nothing about his plans with PSG which means he would continue to play club football.