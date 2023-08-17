Home

Neymar Admits Taking Inspiration From Cristiano Ronaldo After Moving to Al Hilal

Neymar also revealed that everybody felt Ronaldo was crazy when he moved to Al Nassr from Juventus.

Riyadh: Neymar is arguably the best footballer of the generation along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Following his surprise move from PSG to Al Hilal, Neymar admitted that Ronaldo inspired him. The Brazilian also revealed that everybody felt Ronaldo was crazy when he moved to Al Nassr from Juventus. Neymar also said that he was excited to now share the dressing-room with Benzema, Firmino among others. Neymar has signed a two-year contract with the Riyadh-based club after moving from Paris St Germain.

“I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him ‘crazy’, and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more,” Neymar said on Wednesday.

“It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, (Roberto) Firmino, that the excitement is even greater,” Neymar said.

“I think it is very important to have quality in the squad. Obviously, it helps in some decisions you take throughout you career. It was certainly for me,” Neymar added further.

After scoring 71 goals and picking up 37 assists in 138 matches with Santos, the Auriverde international left for Europe, to join FC Barcelona in the summer of 2013, after winning the Confederations Cup with Brazil. That same summer, he won his first trophy in Europe, taking home the Spanish Super Cup. One year later, the Brazilian number 10 played in his first World Cup, in his motherland. Neymar Jr scored 4 goals before picking up an injury in the quarter-final.

After four seasons with the Blaugrana, during which he scored 105 times and provided 76 assists in 186 appearances, the Brazilian prodigy was sold to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017. In his first season with the Rouge & Bleu, Neymar Jr made an immediate impact. He made 30 appearances, scoring 28 goals, picking up 16 assists and winning three titles (Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue).

Over the seasons, he would add four Ligue 1 titles (2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023), two Coupes de France (2020 and 2021), a Coupe de la Ligue (2020) and three Trophées des Champions (2018, 2020 and 2022). An impressive record, illustrated by statistics that are just as impressive.

