Neymar alleged racial abuse during a game between PSG and Marseille which saw five players being given red cards after a brawl broke out during the match. Marseille beat the reigning French champions 1-0 in a thrilling match with the help of a decisive goal from Florian Thauvin in the 31st minute. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe to be Lionel Messi's Successor at Barcelona?

Both sides lost their cool during the match after a clash between Marseille’s Dario Benedetto and PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes following a challenge. Also Read - Neymar's Response to Alvaro Gonzalez Claiming he Wasn't Racist, Says 'You Have no Character'

Neymar was spotted punching Alvaro Gonzalez of Marseille and arguing with the referee as he became one of the five players to be sent off. He was caught punching Gonzalez on the head and was shown the red card. Also Read - Lionel Messi to be Asked by Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu to Accept Wage Cut Amid COVID Pandemic

An angry Neymar told the fourth official that a racial slur was thrown at him before leaving the pitch.

It was pretty obvious all game a red card was coming, finally got 5 in one go in the 97th minute with this “fight” breaking out. Kurzawa with a kick, Neymar punching Gonzalez in back of head. 14 yellow cards and 5 red cards in the game, could’ve been more too! #Ligue1 #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/Iv003OeZD0 — Matt White (@Matt_CAFC) September 13, 2020

Moments after the match, the Brazilian took to Twitter to reveal his side of the story.

“VAR catching my “aggression” is easy … now I want to see the image of the racist calling me “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (monkey m****r) … that I want to see,” Neymar wrote on Twitter.

VAR pegar a minha “agressão” é mole … agora eu quero ver pegar a imagem do racista me chamando de “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (macaco filha da puta)… isso eu quero ver!

E aí? CARRETILHA vc me pune.. CASCUDO sou expulso… e eles? E aí ? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Neymar had recently contracted the coronavirus in Ibiza where he had traveled to after the Champions League final. Neymar has now tested negative for COVID and is back to playing.