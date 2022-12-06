Neymar Dedicates Brazil’s Win Over South Korea in FIFA World Cup to Pele With Heartwarming Gesture

Neymar also claimed that it is difficult to talk about what Pele is going through, but hoped that Brazil's win will comfort him.

Neymar to Pele

Doha: With a smashing 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday, Brazil kept their hopes of a sixth World Cup alive. The return of Neymar helped as he got on the scoresheet as well. The 4-1 win over South Korea is bound to boost the confidence of the side ahead of the quarter-final.

Neymar made news not just by featuring in the starting XI and scoring the second goal in the 4-1 win, but also by dedicating the win to legend Pele. Neymar said that he hoped that Pele – who has been admitted to the hospital – recovers quickly. Neymar also claimed that it is difficult to talk about what Pele is going through, but hoped that Brazil’s win will comfort him.

“It is difficult to talk about the moment that Pelé is going through. I hope this victory comforts him,” Neymar said to reporters after the match.

Neymar and his Brazil teammates unfurled a huge banner in tribute to Pele following their victory over South Korea.

The 82-year-old is currently in hospital as he continues to battle cancer and a respiratory disease aggravated by COVID.

Em 1958, eu caminhava pelas ruas pensando em cumprir a promessa que fiz ao meu pai. Sei que hoje muitos fizeram promessas parecidas e também vão em busca da sua primeira Copa do Mundo. Assistirei ao jogo do hospital e estarei torcendo muito por cada um de vocês. Boa sorte! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/3CRI8v6H55 — Pelé (@Pele) December 5, 2022

“In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father,” Pele wrote on Twitter ahead of the game. “I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I’ll be watching the game from hospital and I’ll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!”