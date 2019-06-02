Brazilian footballing star Neymar Jr. has denied the rape accusations made against him by a woman in a video he has posted in his official Instagram account on Sunday.

Allegedly, the forward raped the woman at a hotel in Paris on May 15. According to the police report, which was filed in Sao Paulo on Friday, the women had described the two met consensually after exchanging few messages on Instagram. However, she further said that in hotel they “touched each other, but Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim’s will”.

In response to the allegation, the footballer has denied the accusation in a video on his official Instagram account and claimed he became the victim of a “trap”. He said, “What happened that day was a relation between a man and a woman within four walls, something which happens with all couples. The next day, nothing further happened, we continued exchanging messages”.

The Brazilian star also said that he was “very angry at the moment” because the entire episode, according to him, has transpired as “The opposite of what is being said”. “I am being accused of rape. It’s a heavy word, something very serious, but that is what is happening right now,” he said. “It took me by surprise. It’s very bad and very sad to hear this because those who know me know my character and integrity, they know that I would never do such a thing.”

The PSF footballer hoped of fair investigations and said that he would be ready to show them the messages exchanged between him and the woman. He took to his Instagram account to justify his stand so that his “followers can see what really happened”. “It was a trap that I ended up falling into, but this will serve as a lesson going forward”, Neymar said, before adding that “there are people who want to take advantage and extort other people. It’s really sad and painful”.

The footballer’s father Neymar da Silva Santos, said on Saturday on a television program on Bandeirantes Network that his son was the victim of an extortion attempt by the woman making the allegations. He, however, admitted that they had sexual relationship but termed it consensual. “They are people who tried to cheat him, but we are prepared for this kind of situation, although we were not expecting it. In reality no crime took place and Neymar is the victim of an extortion attempt. We have all the documentation to prove it,” he said.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is yet to make an official statement on the matter. Neymar, who has been in an inconsistent run this season, is set to take part in Copa Amercia which begins on June 14 with Brazil facing Bolivia in the tournament opener. The star footballer was stripped off his captaincy right ahead of this tournament.