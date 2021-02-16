The latest in the Lionel Messi transfer is that Neymar had got in touch with his former Barcelona mate ahead of the round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash against PSG. As per a report in French media publication L’Equipe, Neymar called Messi hours ahead of the game in a bid to try and convince him to join the top French club. Also Read - Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch TV Broadcast of BARCA vs PSG 1st Leg Live Football Match

Time and again, Messi has maintained his position that he will take a call on his transfer once the season comes to an end as his contract comes to an end this summer. At the moment, Messi has not openly expressed his wish on where he wants to go in the future.

Speculations have been rife about Messi's future since last year. It started when Barcelona lost 8-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Following the loss, Messi informed the club that he will seek a release as he does not want to continue at Camp Nou.

A couple of weeks later, Messi made a dramatic U-turn and decided to stay back at Camp Nou – a place from where he started his football and became the best in the world. Messi had revealed, he did not want to get into a legal tussle with the club that means everything to him.

Since then, rumours were rife that PSG and Manchester City are looking to get him on board. Man City looked to be in a more promising place as reports suggested Messi was inclined on reuniting with Pep Guardiola at Etihad.

PSG would be hurt ahead of their UCL clash against Barcelona as Neymar will not be in action as he picked up an injury against Caen in a Ligue 1 game. He was seen limping off-the-field in that match after frequent fouls committed on him.