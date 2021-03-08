Neymar could be back in time for Paris Saint-Germain’s crucial second leg UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona. The star Brazilian striker picked up an injury during a 1-0 victory against Caen in the French Cup on February 10. Since – he has missed the important first-leg clash against Barcelona – where fans were hoping to see the PSG striker face-off against Lionel Messi. Also Read - From Convincing Lionel Messi to Fighting Financial Crisis: Challenges Barcelona New President Joan Laporta Will Have to Tackle

Well, that could happen and the PSG boss has hinted that. Mauricio Pochettino's confirmed that Neymar attended his first practice session on Sunday since the injury. Pochettino said that whether Neymar would play or not against Barcelona is a call he will take.

"We are very happy with his development and we will see in the days to come if he can be part of the squad against Barcelona," said the PSG boss.

Reports suggest that Neymar would be included in the PSG squad for the much-awaited contest. It is believed Neymar is trying his level best to be fit in time for the game.

Despite his injury and contracting the COVID-19, Neymar has still been contributing to the pitch. He has scored 13 goals and 16 assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

PSG hammered Barcelona in the first leg 4-1 and would hence have the upper hand when they meet next. PSG would be cautious of the fact that Camp Nou – Barcelona has an enviable record.

Kylian Mbappe would be another player who would have eyes on him when the two footballing giants clash. Eyes would also be on Messi as rumours suggest that PSG is interested in purchasing the Argentine at the end of the season when his contract with the Catalans end.

The second leg would be played on March 11 at Camp Nou.