Neymar is a player of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's 'calibre', feels ex-PSG player and manager Luiz Fernandez.

"What Neymar does technically is exceptional. We saw Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Neymar is of this calibre," he said in an exclusive with The Goal.

Fernandez said that Neymar's attitude is remarkable. He said that he loved Neymar and Messi's coordination at Barcelona. Fernandez also hailed his body language, his ease and his technique.

“I’ve always loved Neymar, and I already loved him when he was at Barca with Messi and [Luis] Suarez. I had the opportunity to appreciate his coordination, his body language, his ease and his technique.

Fernandez cited the example of former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho when he was at PSG and his growth there.

“I had Ronaldinho as a player for PSG. The first year, he was exceptional in training and in matches. The second year, he wanted to do something else, but you fall under the spell of this kind of player. Sometimes we want to copy them, but we can’t,” he said.

Drawing parallels with French star Kylian Mbappe, Fernandez also said that they scare opponents.

“Neymar and Mbappe didn’t score against Atalanta and Leipzig, but they scare the opponents. If they are scary, it is because everything is in place to ensure that these two players are in the best position to express themselves.

Speculations have been doing the rounds that Ronaldo and Messi are contemplating shifting elsewhere after the Champions League exit of their respective clubs. Ivorian footballer Yaya Toure has hinted that PSG could get both the footballing superstars at PSG as they have the money power.