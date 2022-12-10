Neymar Jr. Breaks Down After Brazil’s Loss Against Croatia in Quarter-Final | Watch Reaction

Croatia beats the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.

Qatar: After Croatia beats brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal 1 at Education city stadium in Qatar. The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes. Neymar scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Five of Croatia’s last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in its penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

Neymar Jr. breaks down after losing against Croatia in the quarterfinal see viral photos and video:

Brazil was trying to defeat a European opponent in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, when the team won for the last time.