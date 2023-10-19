Home

Neymar May Miss Trip to India For Match Against Mumbai City FC Due to INJURY

Mumbai: In what could be called as unfortunate, Brazilian football star Neymar may not be coming to India after he picked up an injury during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday. Neymar, who has a massive fanbase in India, was set to draw massive crowds to the DY Patil stadium during Al Hilal’s match against Mumbai City FC in the AFC Champions League – but in all probability that will not happen.

The Brazilian captain was set to play in India for the group-stage ACL tie on November 6. Mumbai City FC had even booked a much-larger DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to cater to the fan frenzy surrounding the match.

Brazil’s medical team has not yet given an update of the footballer’s injury but the team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said after the game that the star player had already undergone tests and that more would be done on Wednesday.

“These 24 hours will be important to see how the knee will respond, how will be the swelling,” Lasmar said. “Imaging tests that will define a definitive diagnosis. It’s too early to say [if it’s a ligament injury]. Let’s wait for the exams calmly, evaluate calmly, and as soon as we have a definition we will let you know.”

Neymar did not speak to reporters in Montevideo. After leaving the stadium, he posted on Instagram that “God knows about all things.”

“All the honor and all the glory will always be yours, my Lord. No matter what, I have faith,” he said in the post.

“For Neymar to leave the match, it is surely something serious,” Brazil captain Casemiro told reporters after the game. “But I hope it isn’t at the end. He has had those injuries whenever he starts picking up his pace again, it is hard.”

