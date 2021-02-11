PSG’s hopes suffered a big blow on Thursday as their star striker Neymar Jr. gets ruled ahead of their big-ticket Round of 16 Champions’ League clash with Barcelona on February 17. What this means that – the football fans will not get to witness the much-anticipated showdown between former teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar. Both have played for Barcelona earlier before Neyamr decided to move out of Messi’s shadow and signed a record deal with French club PSG. The 29-year-old Neymar suffered an injury this week in the Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Caen. Also Read - Messi-Neymar Reunion in Doubt After PSG Star Injured Ahead of Champions League Clash With Barcelona

PSG released an official statement on Neymar’s injury and confirmed his absence from Champions League game against Barcelona. “Neymar Jr suffered a lesion to the left adductor on Wednesday evening. After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he’ll be out for around 4 weeks depending on the evolution of the injury,” the statement read. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Manchester City to Make Play For Barcelona Star in March-April

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Neymar has injured his adductor but refused to comment on how long that may end up keeping him away from action. “It’s hard to know now, we’ll see [Thursday] with the doctor, for the moment it’s hard to say. Can he be there [at Barcelona] next week? I need more information. Is he affected in the adductors? Yes,” Pochettino was quoted as saying by ESPN Also Read - Lionel Messi to Join PSG? Barcelona Star Pictured in Paris Saint-Germain Shirt On Front Cover Of France Football Sparks Rumours

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 in a world record transfer fee that made him the most expensive signing in football history.

PSG made the CL final last year where they lost to Bayern Munich. They sacked manager Thoms Tuchel las month before penning a deal with Argentine Pochettino as they renewed their hopes of landing CL trophy.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have accused PSG of disrespect by talking up a move for Messi on a free transfer, a claim Pochettino has rejected. PSG sporting director Leonardo, Neymar, Di Maria have spoken openly about their desire to see the iconic forward to ply his trade in Paris.