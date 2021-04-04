Brazil star forward Neymar Jr has decided to pause his contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain in the quest for a reunion with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Neymar, who reportedly agreed on a new contract with PSG earlier this season, has now decided to re-think his future after the French Giants defeat to Lille on Saturday which might cost them the title defence. Also Read - Football Transfer Rumours: Not Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland is Manchester City's Priority Now

Earlier, Neymar was convinced that Messi will join PSG next season after his contract expires with Barcelona but the recent form of the Catalan giants made the Brazilian star a bit confused. The 29-year-old thinks that now Messi might stay in Barcelona with new president Joan Laporta in charge.

According to Spanish newspaper Diari ARA Neymar has put a brake on his contract renewal with PSG and offered himself to his former club Barcelona for a shocking return.

Earlier, former Barcelona scout Andre Cury also claimed that Neymar will play with Messi again but not at PSG.

“Neymar will play with Messi again, not at PSG but at Barcelona,” Cury told El Litoral.

Earlier, this season Neymar claims that he wants to play with Messi next year for sure, after a 3-1 win against Manchester United in the UEFE Champions League group stage tie.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch,” Neymar told ESPN

“He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season,” he added.

Neymar joined PSG in a world record €222 million transfer from Barcelona in 2017. Since his departure from La Liga, Neymar has been heavily linked with Barcelona for the comeback as the Catalan Giants tried to sign him in 2019 but later they bought Antoine Griezmann.