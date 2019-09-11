Brazillian model – Najila Trindade, who accused football superstar Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel in May was indicted with fraud, extortion and slander charges on Tuesday. The charges against the Brazillian model came to light after a Sao Paulo judge dismissed her rape case against one of the world’s highest-paid footballers in August, citing insufficient evidence.

Instead, prosecutors said in a statement that investigators had found “indications of slanderous denunciation and extortion” in the woman’s accusation. A final decision on whether to prosecute Trindade will be left to a judge.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer and former Barcelona star, has always protested his innocence, saying their relations were consensual.

Trindade had accused the forward of raping her May 15 when she refused to have unprotected sex with him. She also says he hit her repeatedly. “I said: ‘Stop it, stop it, stop it.’ He did not communicate, he just acted,” Trindade told a Brazilian TV station in June.

Also in June, a video emerged on social media that appeared to show Neymar and Trindade physically fighting in a hotel room.

Neymar’s father and agent, Neymar da Silva Santos, said the video was proof his son was set up.

The case complicated an already tumultuous year for the 27-year-old Brazil star, who has yet to play for his club Paris Saint-Germain this season following injury and reports of an aborted return to previous club Barcelona.

On Friday, Neymar played his first game since suffering an ankle injury in June, grabbing a second-half equalizer for Brazil in a 2-2 friendly draw with Colombia.