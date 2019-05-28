Brazil football head coach Title has stripped Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar of his captaincy and named teammate Dani Alves for the upcoming Copa America tournament.

Last year, Neymar was named permanent Brazil captain by head coach Tite in September. However, the 27-year-old has gone through a lowly season due to a foot injury.

In a statement released on Monday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said: “The decision was communicated to Neymar by Tite on Saturday.”

Eight-time winners Brazil will take Bolivia, Venezuela, and Peru in the group stage of Copa America which starts on June 14, after two friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

The Brazilian scored 23 goals in all competitions this season and failed to match up to the levels of Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani as he finished as the fifth highest goalscorer in the league. The number is below expectations because Neymar is the world’s most expensive footballer at 222 million.