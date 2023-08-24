Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Neymar to Come to India as Part of Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League 2023-24 – REPORT

Neymar to Come to India as Part of Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League 2023-24 – REPORT

AFC Champions League 2023-24: Neymar, who has recently joined Saudi club Al-Hilal club on a two-year contract, would be in Mumbai to take on Mumbai City FC.

Updated: August 24, 2023 2:06 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Neymar, Neymar news, Neymar age, Neymar goals, Neymar updates, Neymar net worth, Neymar wife, Al-Hilal, Al-Hilal news, Al-Hilal team news, Al-Hilal schedule, Football news, AFC Champions League 2023-24, AFC Champions League 2023-24 news, AFC Champions League 2023-24 schedule, AFC Champions League 2023-24 squads
Brazilian Star Neymar Agrees To Come to India. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of good news for fans, Brazilian legend Neymar Jr. would be coming to India for the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Neymar, who has recently joined Saudi club Al-Hilal club on a two-year contract, would be in Mumbai to take on Mumbai City FC. Neymar, who till recently was part of the PSG unit, has joined the Saudi Arabian club in a move that involves a lot of money. He is arguably the best footballer of the generation.

Also Read:

Trending Now

The last time Neymar visited India was in December 2022, when he played in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Final in Goa. He also met with fans and participated in a number of promotional activities during his stay.


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.