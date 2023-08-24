Home

Neymar to Come to India as Part of Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League 2023-24 – REPORT

AFC Champions League 2023-24: Neymar, who has recently joined Saudi club Al-Hilal club on a two-year contract, would be in Mumbai to take on Mumbai City FC.

Brazilian Star Neymar Agrees To Come to India. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of good news for fans, Brazilian legend Neymar Jr. would be coming to India for the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Neymar, who has recently joined Saudi club Al-Hilal club on a two-year contract, would be in Mumbai to take on Mumbai City FC. Neymar, who till recently was part of the PSG unit, has joined the Saudi Arabian club in a move that involves a lot of money. He is arguably the best footballer of the generation.

The last time Neymar visited India was in December 2022, when he played in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Final in Goa. He also met with fans and participated in a number of promotional activities during his stay.

