Paris: There was joy and euphoria all across Paris as Ex-Barcelona captain and possibly the best footballer on the planet arrived in the city to join Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain (PSG). Messi, who is new to the city has a dear friend to catch up with and that is his ex-teammate at Barcelona, Neymar. The Brazilian star and current PSG star Neymar took to Instagram and shared a story which was in a video format.

He shared a clip that showcased the bonhomie and unforgettable moments on the pitch. "Back together," Neymar wrote while sharing an Instagram story on Tuesday.

The video is bound by floor fans who have been eager to see the reunion happen. The two players enjoyed massive success at Barcelona and expectations would now be high from the duo to bring some old magic to the table at PSG.