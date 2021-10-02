NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NFCC vs BCP at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 31 and 32 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take on Black Caps at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NFCC vs BCP match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 2. Nicosia XI Fighters CC have had a difficult time in the T10 tournament thus far, with only one win. They're are on a four-match losing streak and need to up their game to climb up the table. On the other hand, Black Caps have bounced back strongly following a difficult start to the season. They've won six of their ten games and are on a four-game winning streak.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Black Caps will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 2 and 3.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NFCC vs BCP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ashish Bam, Kamrul Mahmud

Batters – Atta Ullah, Munnah Rahman, Kamrul Mahmud

All-rounders – Abdullah Al Tasmin (VC), Parvez Miah, Waqas Akhtar (C)

Bowlers – Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Monirul Islam

NFCC vs BCP Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Alvi Chowdhury (C/wk), Kamrul Mahmud, Noori Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Ramjan Hossain, Kamran Ahmed, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Monirul Islam, Saurav Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin.

Black Caps: Rajwinder Brar (C), Ashish Bam (wk), Madhukar Madasu, Atta Ullah, Ram Sahaya Hariwal, Waqas Akhtar, Rajinder Nadania, Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Umar Farooq.

NFCC vs BCP Squads

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Kamran Ahmad, Saurav Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Monirul Islam, Parvez Miah, Munna Rahman, Ramjan Hossain, Noori Chowdhury (wk), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud, Faruk Ahmed, Abdus shukur, Naeem Khan.

Black Caps: Ashish Bam (wk), Rajwinder Brar (C), Gurwinder Singh, Pawandeep, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Rajinder Nadania, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Gagandeep Singh, Nithesh Sharma, Hardeep Saini.

