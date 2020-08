NFCC vs CEC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL, 2nd Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NFCC vs CEC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the second T10 match of ECS – Cyprus, Nicosia XI Fighters CC start their campaign against Cyprus Eagles CTL at 2:30 pm IST. Also Read - RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC, 1st Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 12:30 PM IST Monday August 24

The cricket season continues non-stop in Europe with Cyprus hosting this week’s action starting August 24 in Limassol. Five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL. Also Read - ECS T10 - Cyprus, Live Streaming Details, Full Squad And Schedule: All You Need to Know

All matches will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol. Also Read - GHG vs SKK Dream11 Team Hints, Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti Qualifier 2 at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 5:30 PM IST Wednesday August 23

You can check the NFCC vs CEC, 2nd Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



NFCC vs CEC My Dream11 Team

Gurpratap Singh (captain), Kulwinder Singh (vice-captain), Zeeshan Sarwar, Harwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Saurav Ahmed, Neeraj Tiwari, Mehran Khan, Sakir Hossain, Ramjan Hossain, Benojir Ahmed

NFCC vs CEC Squads

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Alvi Chowdhury, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain, Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NFCC Dream11 Team/ CEC Dream11 Team/ Nicosia XI Fighters CC Dream11 Team/ Cyprus Eagles CTL Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more