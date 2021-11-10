NFCC vs CES Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NFCC vs CES at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 11 and 12 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Cyprus Eagles will take on Nicosia Fighters CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NFCC vs CES match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 10. Nicosia Fighters are still without a win after four matches this season. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the table needing a quick turnaround in fortunes. On the other hand, Cyprus Eagles are in the fifth position in the table. They’ve played two matches and have won once. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NFCC vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction, NFCC vs CES Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NFCC vs CES Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nicosia Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - DEL vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Group E: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi vs Saurashtra at CH Bansilal Stadium at 11 AM IST November 9 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Fighters CC will take place at 3:30 PM IST and 5:30 PM IST – November 10. Also Read - HAW vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Barcelona Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s - Hawks CC vs Montcada Royal, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Videres Ground at 12 AM IST November 9 Tuesday

Time: 4 PM and 6 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Namibia T20, Team News For Match 42 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 8 Monday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NFCC vs CES My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Naseer Ahmed-I

Batters – Manikanta Ranimekala, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Alvi Chowdhury

All-rounders – Abdullah Al Tasmin (C), Rajasekhar Poluri (VC), Kamran Ahmad, Naresh Kumar

Bowlers – Munnah Rahman, Saikat Al Amin, Saurav Ahmed

NFCC vs CES Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Fighters CC: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamran Ahmad, Shahjalal Talukder, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Mahamudul Sajib, Abdus Shukur (wk), Saiful Islam, Iftakhar Hussain, Munna Rahman, Saikat Al Amin, Naeem Khan.

Cyprus Eagles: Naseer Ahmed (wk), Srinivas Angarekkala, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Rajasekhar Poluri, Naresh Kumar, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Amit Patel, Muddula Srikanth, Prasada Reddy, Faizan Ahmad.

NFCC vs CES Squads

Nicosia Fighters CC: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury, Munna Rahman, Noori Chowdhury, Jubraz Morol, Abdus Shukur, Saurav Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Sahidur Chowdhury, Parvez Miah, Ramjan Hossain, Sakir Hossain, Kamran Ahmad, Saikat Al Amin, Mostofa Chowdhury, Monirul Islam, Shahjalal Talukder, Naeem Khan, Kamrul Mahmud, Abul Khayer.

Cyprus Eagles: Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Thulasi Allur, Abbas Khan, Amandeep singh, Jawad Shah, Manikanta Ranimekala, Michalis Kyriacou, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Naseer Ahmed, Sajib Mohammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Christos Markides, Jahirul Islam, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Christopher Gergiour, Hardeep Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CES Dream11 Team/ NFCC Dream11 Team/ Cyprus Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction/ Nicosia Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.