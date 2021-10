NFCC vs CES Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NFCC vs CES at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: Nicosia Fighters take on Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Sunday.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Cyprus Eagles will take place at 9:00 PM IST.

Time: 9:30 PM.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NFCC vs CES My Dream11 Team

Naseer Ahmed, Manikanta Ranimekala, Munna Rahman, Sakir Hossain, Naeem Khan, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Saikat Al Amin.

Captain: Naeem Khan, Vice-Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin.

NFCC vs CES Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Sakir Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Alvi Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Noori Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Naeem Khan, Shahjalal Talukder, Abul Khayer, Saurav Ahmed(c) Saikat Al Amin.

Cyprus Eagles: Deepak Kumar, Manikanta Ranimekala, Rajasekhar Poluri(c), Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Naseer Ahmed, Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Srinivas Angarekkala, Amit Patel, Tirupathi Sandireddy.

NFCC vs CES Squads

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Sakir Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Alvi Chowdhury(WK), Munnah Rahman, Noori Chowdhury(WK), Sahidur Chowdhury, Naeem Khan-I, Shahjalal Talukder, Abul Khayer, Saurav Ahmed(c), Saikat Al Amin, Parvez Miah, Mostofa Chowdhury, Jubraz Morol, Abdus Shukur, Kamran Ahmed, Ramjan Hossain, Kamrul Mahmud(WK), Monirul Islam, Mahamudul Sajib, Faruk Rodro.

Cyprus Eagles: Deepak Kumar, Manikanta Ranimekala, Rajasekhar Poluri(c), Ranjith Nerella(WK), Suresh Kumar-I, Naseer Ahmed-I(WK), Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Srinivas Angarekkala, Amit Patel, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Umar Shah, Abbas Khan-I, Jawad Shah, Chirstopher Gergiou, Michalis Kyriacou, Christos Markides, Thulasi Alluri, Amandeep Singh-I, Sajib Mohammad, Bilal Muhammad-I, Harsh Mistry, Murali Alanki, Jahirul Islam.

