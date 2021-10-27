NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NFCC vs CYM at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 79 and 80 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take on Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NFCC vs CYM match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 27. Nicosia Fighters are occupying the sixth position in phase 2 of this season of the ECS T10 Cyprus, whereas Cyprus Moufflons is currently placed at the top of the points in the second leg. On the other hand, Nicosia Fighters played 6 matches in phase 2 of this season of the ECS T10 Cyprus where they managed to win two matches. On the other hand, Cyprus Moufflons played 10 matches in phase 2 where they won all of those matches. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, NFCC vs CYM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NFCC vs CYM Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Moufflons, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain - Scotland vs Namibia, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST October 27 Wednesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Cyprus Moufflons will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 27 and 28. Also Read - ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - England vs Bangladesh, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Group 1 T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 27 Wednesday

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST. Also Read - MAK vs BOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Afghanistan One Day Tournament Semifinal 2: Captain, Probable Playing 11s - Mis Ainak Region vs Boost Region, Team News And Injury Updates For Today's ODD Match at Kandahar Stadium 10 AM IST October 27 Wednesday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

NFCC vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Scott Austin

Batsmen – Mehran Khan, Munnah Rahman, Waqar Ali, Gurdeep Sharma

All-rounders – Abdullah Al Tasmin (C), Gursewak Singh-I (VC), Minhas Khan

Bowlers – Saikat Al Amin, Lakhwinder Singh, Naeem Khan-I

NFCC vs CYM Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia XI Fighters: Alvi Chowdhury, Noori Chowdhury, Kamrul Mahmud, Munna Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Ramjan Hossain, Kamran Ahmed, Parvez Miah, Adbullah Al Tasmin, Monirul Islam, Saurav Ahmed.

Cyprus Moufflons: Scott Austin, Zeeshan Sarwan, Gurdeep Sharma, Muhammad Hussain, Waqar Ali, Mehran Khan, Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Abu Sufyan.

NFCC vs CYM Squads

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Kamran Ahmad, Saurav Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Monirul Islam, Parvez Miah, Munna Rahman, Ramjan Hossain, Noori Chowdhury (wk), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud, Faruk Ahmed, Abdus shukur, Naeem Khan.

Cyprus Moufflons: Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain (C), Riyaz Kajalwala, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar(wk), Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan, Karan Arora, Zeeshan Ahmad, Kulwinder Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NFCC Dream11 Team/ CYM Dream11 Team/ Nicosia XI Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.