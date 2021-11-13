NFCC vs HAL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia Fighters CC vs Haidree Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NFCC vs HAL at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 24 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Haidree Lions will take on Nicosia Fighters CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NFCC vs HAL match will start at 6 PM IST – November 13. Nicosia Fighters had a forgettable tournament so far, as they lost eight out of the 1- matches they played. Haidree Lions, on the other hand, making their debut in the ECS T10 competition. They have some exciting players on the cards and will look to kick start their campaign on a higher note.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Haidree Lions and Nicosia Fighters CC will take place at 5:30 PM IST – November 13.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NFCC vs HAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamrul Mahmud

Batters – Rameez Ur Rehman, Jubraz Morol, Alvi Chowdhury, Zeshan Khan-I

All-rounders – Irfan Riaz, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin (C)

Bowlers – Shabbi Ul Hassan, Qasim Anwar, Munnah Rahman (VC)

NFCC vs HAL Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Fighters CC: Abdus Shukur, Munna Rahman, Naeem Khan, Mahamudul Sajib, Iftakhar Hussain (wk), Shahjalal Talukder, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Jubraz Morol, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Abrarul Hoque, Mohammad Muktadir.

Haidree Lions: Prakash Babu, Kumar Rajnish, Arnav Kishore, Vipul Krishna, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Imtiaz Alam, Vikas Jha, Shabbir Khan, Harsh Raj, Babul Kumar, Kundan Sharma.

NFCC vs HAL Squads

Nicosia Fighters CC: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury, Munna Rahman, Noori Chowdhury, Jubraz Morol, Abdus Shukur, Saurav Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Sahidur Chowdhury, Parvez Miah, Ramjan Hossain, Sakir Hossain, Kamran Ahmad, Saikat Al Amin, Mostofa Chowdhury, Monirul Islam, Shahjalal Talukder, Naeem Khan, Kamrul Mahmud, Abul Khayer.

Haidree Lions: Vikas Jha, Shabbir Khan, Harsh Raj, Prakash Babu, Kumar Rajnish, Arnav Kishore, Vipul Krishna, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Imtiaz Alam, Babul Kumar, Kundan Sharma, Awais Liaqat, Amir Bukhari.

