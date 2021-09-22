NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia Fighters vs Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NFCC vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 13 and 14 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Nicosia Fighters will take on Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NFCC vs NCT match will start at 9:30 PM IST – September 22. Nicosia Fighters will play their first match of the tournament and they will be aiming to start their campaign on a high note. On the other hand, Nicosia Tigers are currently placed in the second position in the points table of ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. The Tigers have accumulated six points from the four matches that they have played.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – September 22 and 23.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Liamassol.

NFCC vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abid Ali

Batters – Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakir Hossain, Mostofa Chowdhury

All-rounders – Anowar Hossain (VC), Iftekar Jaman (C),Monirul Islam

Bowlers – Sahidur Chowdhury, Bilal Hussain, Shahjalal Talukder

NFCC vs NCT Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Fighters: Ramjan Hossain, Jubraz Morol, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abdus Shukur, Benojir Ahmed (C), Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury (wk), Rakib Rarafder, Sakir Hossain, Sahidur Chowdhury, Mainul Hasan.

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali (wk), Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia (C), Mehedi Hasan.

NFCC vs NCT Squads

Nicosia Fighters: Sakir Hossain, Noori Chowdhury, Rakib Rarafder, Benojir Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury, Mainul Hasan, Jubraz Morol, Abdus Shukur, Ramjan Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Abul Khayer, Abdus Shakoor, Alvi Chowdhury.

Nicosia Tigers: Yasir Khan, Neeraj Tiwari, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Abid Ali, Abdul Manan, Habibur Rahman, Sakhawat Hossain, Kazi Saiful, Shajjad Baddan, Akib Hossain, Yasir Khan, Akib Hossain, Abdul Manan.

