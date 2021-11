NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia Fighters CC vs Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NFCC vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 16 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Nicosia Tigers will take on Nicosia Fighters CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NFCC vs NCT match will start at 6 PM IST – November 11. Nicosia Fighters are having a tough time in the tournament so far as they have lost 5 out of the six they had played. Their only win in this tournament came against Cyprus Eagles by 37 runs. On the other hand, Nicosia Tigers have played only one game so far in this tournament. They comfortably defeated Cyprus Eagles by 28 runs. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, NFCC vs NCT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NFCC vs NCT Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nicosia Fighters CC vs Nicosia Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Nicosia Tigers and Nicosia Fighters CC will take place at 5:30 PM IST – November 11.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NFCC vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamrul Mahmud

Batters – Amir Riaz, Jubraz Morol, Alvi Chowdhury, Jahid Hassan

All-rounders – Abdullah Al Tasmin (C), Iftekar Jaman (VC), Abdus Shukur

Bowlers – Munnah Rahman, Ataur Rahman, Naeem Khan-I

NFCC vs NCT Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Fighters CC: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud (wk), Abdus Shukur, Munnah Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Naeem Khan, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Shahjalal Talukder, Mahamudul Sajib, Abrarul Hoque, Ramjan Hossain.

Nicosia Tigers: Zeeshan Mehamood, Iftekar Jaman, Ashish Bam (wk), Faysal Mia (C), Amir Riaz, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Arjun Shahi, Sufian Muhammad, Ataur Rahman, Hasham Ali.

NFCC vs NCT Squads

Nicosia Fighters CC: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury, Munna Rahman, Noori Chowdhury, Jubraz Morol, Abdus Shukur, Saurav Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Sahidur Chowdhury, Parvez Miah, Ramjan Hossain, Sakir Hossain, Kamran Ahmad, Saikat Al Amin, Mostofa Chowdhury, Monirul Islam, Shahjalal Talukder, Naeem Khan, Kamrul Mahmud, Abul Khayer.

Nicosia Tigers: Jahid Hassan, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia (C), Kazi Saiful, Mehmood Zeeshan, Shahi Arjun, Ashish Bam (wk), Amir Riaz, Sufian Muhammad, Ataur Rahman, Hasham Ali, Neeraj Tiwari, Abid Ali.

