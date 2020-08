Dream11 Team Prediction

NFCC vs RYCC ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Riyaan CC T10 Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 2.30 PM IST August 27: Also Read - NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Cyprus 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Nicosia XI Fighter CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol T10 Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 4.30 PM IST August 26

Nicosia XI Fighters CClock horns with Riyaan CC on Thursday at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 match toss between Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Riyaan CC will take place at 2.15 PM (IST).

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Benojir Ahmed (Captain), Sibtal Hassnain (Vice-captain), Atta Ullah, Ahsan Ullah, Mainul Hasan, WCP Wellege, Munnah Rahman, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Shoaib Ahmed, Saurav Ahmed, Ram Jaiswal

SQUADS

NFCC:- Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain

RYCC: Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Awais Liaqat, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Ahsan Ullah, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lamsal, Ram Jaishwal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RYCC Dream11 Team/ NFCC Dream11 Team/ Riyaan CC Dream11 Team/ Nicosia XI Fighters Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.