NFCC vs RYCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Riyaan CC, 4th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NFCC vs RYCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the fourth and final match of the day, of the league will be played between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Riyaan CC. Both the teams are playing in their second match of the series with Riyan playing the series opener earlier in the day where they lost to Nicosia Tigers by 16 runs.

The cricket season continues non-stop in Europe with Cyprus hosting this week's action starting August 24 in Limassol. Five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL.

All matches will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Toss: The toss between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Riyaan CC will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



NFCC vs RYCC My Dream11 Team

Benojir Ahmed (captain), Sibtal Hassnain (vice-captain), Zeeshan Ahmad, WCP Wellege, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Munnah Rahman, Ramjan Hossain, Atta Ullah, Yasir Mehmood

NFCC vs RYCC Squads

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Alvi Chowdhury, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Ramjan Hossain, Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Mahamudul Sajib, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain

Riyaan CC: Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal, Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Umair Liaqat

