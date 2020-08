Dream11 Team Prediction

NFCC vs SLL ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Nicosia XI Fighter CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol T10 Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 4.30 PM IST August 26:

Nicosia Tigers will take on Sri Lankan Lions Limassol in the tenth game of the ongoing ECS T10 – Cyprus tournament on August 26. Both the sides have not won a single game thus far, and will look to open their account in this match.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cyprus 2020 match toss between Nicosia XI Fighter CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol will take place at 4.00 PM (IST).

Time: 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

N Chowdhury(captain), B Kumara(vice-captain), S Gedara, J Morol, B Ahmed, C Sadun, A Al Tasman, K Raiz, S Ahmed, D Priyantha and M Gamage.

Likely XI

Nicosia XI Fighters: M Hasan, N Chowdhury, A Chowdhury, J Morol, A Al Tasmin, B Ahmed, M Rahman, N Numan, S Chowdhury, S Ahmed, and P Miah.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol: A Rathnayake, B Kumara, C Sadun, D Priyantha, H Susantha, M Akuranage, N Pathirana, S Kumara, K Raiz, K Shanaka and S Gedara.

SQUADS

Nicosia XI Fighters: Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol:Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

