NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NFCC vs SLL at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 19 and 20 of the ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Nicosia Fighters CC will take on Sri Lankan Lions at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NFCC vs SLL match will start at 9:30 PM IST – September 25. Nicosia Fighters has played two games but won only one game and placed sixth position in the points table. On the other hand, Sri Lankan Lions have managed two wins from four matches. They are placed on fifth position in the points table of ECS T10 Cyprus. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, NFCC vs SLL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NFCC vs SLL Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nicosia Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Nicosia Fighters CC and Sri Lankan Lions will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – September 25 and 26.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Liamassol.

NFCC vs SLL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nalin Pathirana

Batsmen – Munnah Rahman, Chambal Sadun, Roshan Siriwardana

All-rounders – Mangala Gunasekaran (C), Parvez Miah, Denuwan Prarthana, Monirul Islam

Bowlers – Kamal Raiz (VC), Saurav Ahmed, Ruwan Jayakodi

NFCC vs SLL Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Fighters CC: Parvez Miah, Kamrul Mahmud, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abul Khayer, Munna Rahman, Monirul Islam, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Jubraz Morol, Saurav Ahmed, Naeem Khan, Noori Chowdhury.

Sri Lankan Lions: Pradad Liyanage, BLCS Kumara, Chamal Sadun, Mangala Gunasekara, Roshan Sirwardana, Kapila Hemantha, Ruwan Jayakodi, Saman Kumara, Nalin Pathirana (C), Denuwan Pratana, Kamal Riaz.

NFCC vs SLL Squads

Nicosia Fighters CC: Sakir Hossain, Noori Chowdhury, Rakib Rarafder, Benojir Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury, Mainul Hasan, Jubraz Morol, Abdus Shukur, Ramjan Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Abul Khayer, Abdus Shakoor, Alvi Chowdhury.

Sri Lankan Lions: Chamal Sadun, Mangala Gunasekara, Kapila Hemantha, Ruwan Jayakodi, BLCS Kumara, Saman Kumara, Pradad Liyanage, Nalin Pathirana (C/wk), Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Kalum Sanjaya, Suresh Gedara, Buddika Mahesh.

