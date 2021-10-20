NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NFCC vs SLL at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 21 and 22 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take on Sri Lankan Lions at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus NFCC vs SLL match will start at 9:30 PM IST – October 20. Nicosia XI Fighters CC have won one of the two matches they have played so far. They will now try to win this contest in order to move up the table and also to build momentum for the matches ahead. On the other hand, Sri Lankan Lions have played four games, winning two and losing as many. They’ll try to rebuild their momentum and grab their third victory. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, NFCC vs SLL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NFCC vs SLL Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints World T20 Warm-up Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain- India vs Australia, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Sri Lankan Lions will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – October 20 and 21. Also Read - MAK vs SG Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Probable XIs For Today's Mis Ainak Region vs Speen Ghar Region ODD Match at Kandahar Stadium 10 AM IST October 20 Wednesday

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST. Also Read - Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming UEFA Champions League in India: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch PSG vs LEP Live Football Stream Online Today; TV Telecast in India

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

NFCC vs SLL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sachithra Tharanga

Batters – Munnah Rahman, Roshan Siriwardana, Kamran Ahmed

All-rounders – Chamal Sadun (C), Abdullah Al Tasmin (VC), Parvez Miah, Kelum Sanjaya

Bowlers – Ruwan Jayakodi, Kamal Raiz, Naeem Khan-I

NFCC vs SLL Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Alvi Chowdhury (C/WK), Noori Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Ramjan Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Naeem Khan, Monirul Islam, Saikat Al Amin, Saurav Ahmed.

Sri Lankan Lions: Nalin Pathirana (C/WK), Sachithra Tharanga, Roshan Sirwardana, BLCS Kumara, Suresh Gedara, Chamal Sadun, Kelum Sanjaya, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Jayakodi, Saman Kumara, Damith Priyantha.

NFCC vs SLL Squads

Nicosia XI Fighters CC: Kamran Ahmad, Saurav Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Monirul Islam, Parvez Miah, Munna Rahman, Ramjan Hossain, Noori Chowdhury (wk), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud, Faruk Ahmed, Abdus shukur, Naeem Khan.

Sri Lankan Lions: Chamal Sadun, Mangala Gunasekara, Kapila Hemantha, Ruwan Jayakodi, BLCS Kumara, Saman Kumara, Pradad Liyanage, Nalin Pathirana (C/wk), Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Kalum Sanjaya, Suresh Gedara, Buddika Mahesh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NFCC Dream11 Team/ SLL Dream11 Team/ Nicosia XI Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sri Lankan Lions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.