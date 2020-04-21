American football legend and six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was caught training in a park in Florida city which had been closed due to the ongoing Coronavirus. Brady had recently moved to Florida to play for the Tampa Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with New England Patriots and orchestrated six Super Bowl wins for the franchise. From quite some time now, Brady has been going off-limits as he continued his working out sessions but outside n a Florida park Also Read - COVID-19: Control Room to be set up in Parliament For Coordination Between MPs, Assemblies

During a daily update on the virus, Tampa mayor Jane Castor said a warden spotted someone exercising alone in one of the city’s parks, which are closed to prevent help curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Also Read - UK's Queen Elizabeth II Turns 94, Cancels Traditional Birthday Gun Salutes Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The person who spotted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new quarterback in the Tampa park wasn’t there for an autograph, she was a city worker telling him it was closed. Also Read - Singapore Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 1 as Total Cases Rise Over 8,000

I got to tell you this story, too. Now, I always tell people, I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,” Castor said.

“Our parks are closed down; and so a lot of our parks staff they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks,” Castor said.

“And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady … He has been cited.”

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020



The city followed up with a tweet Monday in which it said: “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Brady, 42, announced in March that he was leaving the New England Patriots, the team where he became a superstar and won six Super Bowl victories, to join the Buccaneers.