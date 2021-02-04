The global support for the ongoing protests by farmers in India against farm reforms continues to grow with now American sports stars jumping into the fray. NBA superstar Kyle Kuzma of LA Lakers has shared the same CNN article that pop icon Rihanna had shared earlier that talks about internet being blocked around Delhi following a violent clash between farmers and police. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Saina Nehwal's 'Propaganda' Tweet Are Copied Word-to-Word, Too Much For 'India Together'?

"Should be talking about this! #FarmersProtest" Kuzma tweeted while NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster donated USD 10,000 (Rs 7,29000 approx) for the medical aid of farmers in need in India. On the other hand, Baron Davies, a former NBA player, has urged everyone to spread awareness of 'what's happening in India'.

Smith-Schuster wrote, "Happy to share that I've donated $10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers in need in India to help save lives during these times. I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost. Folded hands #FarmersProtest"

Davies posted, “Are we going to address what’s happening in India ? Let my good people free !! Unfair to those who struggle, the farmers provide a way of living and they need to have a right to a way of life. Join me and let’s bring awareness. #FarmersProtest.”

This follows after a string of current and former India cricketers called for maintaining unity and for amicable solution to the farmers protest. The involvement of global celebrities came into limelight with Rihanna extending her support.

Her comment resulted in Ministry of External Affairs issuing a detailed statement.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” MEA said in a statement on Tuesday.