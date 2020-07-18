Dream11 Team Prediction

NG vs CAR New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Nelson Giants vs Canterbury Rams Match at Nelson, Trafalgar Park 11:00 AM IST July 18 Saturday: Also Read - CAR vs MWJ Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Canterbury Rams vs Manawatu Jets Match at The Trusts Arena 11:00 AM IST July 15 Wednesday

The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1. Also Read - ON vs NG Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Otago Nuggets vs Nelson Giants Match at 1:00 PM IST July 12 Sunday

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland. Also Read - MWJ vs AKH Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Manawatu Jets vs Hobart Huskies Match at 11:00 AM IST July 12 Sunday

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke’s Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format.

NG vs CAR My Dream11 Team

Britt, Ingham, Te-Rangi, Brooks, Talma, Trathen, Webley, Lovell

SQUADS

Nelson Giants (NG): Josh Bloxham, Theo Johnson , Tom Ingham, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Tommy Garguilo, Dane Brooks, Mika Vukona, Ryan Laumatia, Riley Bensemann, Thane OLeary, Nic Trathen, Mike Karena, Zeb Lovell

Canterbury Rams (CAR): Taylor Britt, Joe Cook-Green, Jack Exeter, Tom Cowie, Sam Smith, Toby Gillooly, Ben Carlile-Smith, Alex Talma, Mac Stodart, Mason Whittaker, Jack Salt, Thomas Webley

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CAR Dream11 Team/ NG Dream11 Team/ Canterbury Rams Dream11 Team/ Nelson Giants Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.