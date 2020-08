Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Nangarhar Province vs Faryab Province Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NGH vs FYB at Mis Ainak Cricket Ground: In the match no. 6 of Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 on super Sunday, Nangarhar Province will take on Faryab Province at the Mis Ainak Cricket ground – August 16 in India. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 NGH vs FYB match will begin at 10 AM IST. Nangarhar Province will take on Faryab Province in their second match of the Afghan One Day Cup. Both Nangarhar Province and Faryab Province kicked off their campaign on winning note and now they're set to fight against each other for another two crucial points.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Nangarhar Province and Faryab Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Mis Ainak Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- I Mohammadi

Batsmen- B Shah, Z Zakhel, S Zaman

All-Rounders- Fazal Haq (C), Tariq Stanikzai (VC), S Safi, I Safi

Bowlers- Ezzat, T Adil, B Shah

NGH vs FYB Probable Playing XIs

Nangarhar Province: N Omar, Z Akbari, B Shah, T Stanikzai, S Zaman (c), T Adil, M Ishaq (wk), F Khawari, A Adil, I Abdulrahimzai, B Abdul Rahimzai.

Faryab Province: J Gul, Ezat, Z Zakhail, Hidayatullah, Murad Ali (C & wk), E Ahmad, I Safi, R Niazi, S Safi, Fazal Haq, Z Ahmadzai.

NGH vs FYB Squads

Nangarhar Province (NGH): Shaukat Zaman (C), Tariq Stanekzai, Bahir Mahboob, Tahir Adil, Batin Shah, Ibrahim Abdul Rahimzai, Abdullah Adil, Abid Mohammadi, Zubaid Akbari, Tamim, Ishaq Mohammadi (WK), Bahar Ali, Qari Fitrat, Wali Agha and Nasir Omar.

Faryab Province (FYB): Murad Ali (C&WK), Hidayatullah, Zahid Zakhel, Juma Gul, Saleem Safi, Fazal Haq, Ibrahim Safi, Ejaz Ahmad, Zuhaib, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Basit, Khairullah, Eid Mohammad, Rustam and Hayatullah.

