NGH vs KHR Afghan One-Day Cup 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Nangarhar Province vs Kandahar Province One-Day Match Probable XIs at Mis Ainak Cricket 10 AM IST August 18:

Nangarhar Province vs Kandahar Province Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NGH vs KHR, Afghan One-Day Cup 2020, Kandahar Province Dream 11 Team Player List, Nangarhar Province Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Nangarhar Province vs Kandahar Province One-Day match, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – NGH vs KHR Afghan One-Day Cup 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Nangarhar Province vs Kandahar Province Afghan One-Day Cup 2020.

TOSS: The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Nangarhar Province vs Kandahar Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground.

NGH vs KHR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: M Kakar

Batsmen: B Shah, S Zaman, Tamim Surkhorodi

All rounders: W Ishaq, A Baqi, T Stanikzai, K Mohammad

Bowlers: Najibullah, B Shah, A Adil

SQUADS

Nangarhar Province (NGH): Majid Alam, Ishaq Mohammadi, Tamim Surkhorodi, Bahar Ali, Akbar Musazai, Shawkat Zaman, Abid Mohammadi, Bahir Shah, Tariq Stanikzai, Arif Khan, Nasir Omar, Zubaid Akbari, Qari Fitrat, Tahir Adil, Batin Shah, Ibrahim Rahimzai, Wali Agha, Abdullah Adil

Kandahar Province (KHR): Munir Kakar, Ainuddin Kakar, Ahmad Zahir, Siddiqullah Bawari, Abdul Raziq, Bilal Ahmad, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Malik I, Naseebullah Sherdali, Waqarullah Ishaq, Wasiqullah, Khayal Mohammad, Abdul Baqi, Mohammad Alam, Abdullah Tarakhel, Mohammad Ibrahim II, Najibullah, Abdullah Agha

