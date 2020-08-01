Dream11 Team Prediction

NGY vs REY Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: K Nakamura

Defenders: Y Yoshida, S Naruse, Y Maruyama, S Nakatani

Midfielders: H Nakama, A Esaka, Y Kamiya

SQUADS

Nagoya Grampus (NGY): Daiki Mitsui, Tsubasa Shibuya, Yohei Takeda, Mitchell Langerak, Kazuya Miyahara, Yutaka Yoshida, Yosuke Akiyama, Shumpei Naruse, Kosuke Ota, Haruya Fujii, Akira Yoshida, Kazuhiko Chiba, Yuichi Maruyama, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Ryotaro Ishida, Hiroyuki Abe, Gabriel Xavier, Ryota Aoki, Ariajasuru Hasegawa, Takuji Yonemoto, Shuto Watanabe, Joao Schmidt, Sho Inagaki, Ryogo Yamasaki, Mateus dos-Santos, Yuki Soma, Mu Kanazaki, Naoki Maeda

Kashiwa Reysol (REY): Kim Seung-Gyu, Kazushige Kirihata, Haruhiko Takimoto, Kosuke Nakamura, Yuji Takahashi, Takuma Ominami, Tatsuya Yamashita, Jiro Kamata, Yuta Someya, Taiyo Koga, Hiromu Mitsumaru, Kengo Kitazume, Shunki Takahashi, Naoki Kawaguchi, Yuto Yamada, Richardson Santos, Yusuke Kobayashi, Hidekazu Otani, Masatoshi Mihara, Hayato Nakama, Ataru Esaka, Matheus Savio, Yuta Kamiya, Sachiro Toshima, Michael Olunga, Mao Hosoya, Fumiya Unoki, Ryohei Yamazaki, Cristiano Da-Silva, Yusuke Segawa, Hiroto Goya, Junior Santos

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NGY Dream11 Team/ REY Dream11 Team/ Nagoya Grampus Dream11 Team/ Kashiwa Reysol Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.